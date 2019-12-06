Overview

Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital.



Dr. Parikh works at PPG Colon/Rectal Surgery Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.