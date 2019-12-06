See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University and is affiliated with CHWC Bryan Hospital.

Dr. Parikh works at PPG Colon/Rectal Surgery Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Wu, MD
Dr. James Wu, MD
6 (11)
View Profile
Dr. Arielle Kanters, MD
Dr. Arielle Kanters, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Anuradha Bhama, MD
Dr. Anuradha Bhama, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    PPG Colon/Rectal Surgery Group
    11104 Parkview Circle Dr Ste 320, Fort Wayne, IN 46845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 266-5300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHWC Bryan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal Itch Chevron Icon
Anal Warts Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticular Diseases Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Fecal Incontinence Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fistula
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perianal Abscess Chevron Icon
Perirectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pruritus Ani Chevron Icon
Rectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Vesicocolic Fistula Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Parikh?

    Dec 06, 2019
    Prompt, courteous staff, approximately 10 minute wait time. Dr Parikh is the most sympathetic, kind and awesome person. He's also a well-educated, knowledgeable and experienced surgeon who does an excellent job. He's a good listener, too!
    Jimi M — Dec 06, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parikh to family and friends

    Dr. Parikh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Parikh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD.

    About Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780676874
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grant Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hosp Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • M P Shah Medical College, Saurashtra University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • SAURASHTRA UNIVERSITY / M.P. SHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parikh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Parikh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parikh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parikh works at PPG Colon/Rectal Surgery Group in Fort Wayne, IN. View the full address on Dr. Parikh’s profile.

    Dr. Parikh has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parikh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parikh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parikh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parikh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parikh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Virendra Parikh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.