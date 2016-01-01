Dr. Misra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virendra Misra, MD
Overview
Dr. Virendra Misra, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.
Locations
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Virendra Misra, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1780648048
Education & Certifications
- KANPUR UNIVERSITY / G.S.V.M. MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misra has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Tremor and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.
