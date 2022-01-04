Dr. Virender Singhal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singhal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virender Singhal, MD
Overview
Dr. Virender Singhal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University college of Medical science|University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.
Locations
Singhal Plastic Surgery9081 NE 81ST TER, Kansas City, MO 64158 Directions (816) 378-5813
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Liberty Hospital
- Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Wow! He is an artist! My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Singha and his caring staff. I am beautiful.
About Dr. Virender Singhal, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh|University of Pittsburgh / Main Campus
- Booth Meml Med Center|Booth Meml Med Ctr
- University college of Medical science|University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University
Dr. Singhal speaks Hindi.
