Overview

Dr. Virender Singhal, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University college of Medical science|University College Of Medical Sciences, Delhi University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Liberty Hospital and Saint Luke's North Hospital - Barry Road.



Dr. Singhal works at Singhal Plastic Surgery in Kansas City, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.