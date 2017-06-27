See All Pediatricians in San Jose, CA
Overview

Dr. Virender Sachdeva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Sachdeva works at Virender K Sachdeva MD in San Jose, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virender K Sachdeva MD
    175 N Jackson Ave Ste 108, San Jose, CA 95116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 926-1340

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Constipation
Cough
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Constipation
Cough

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Virender Sachdeva, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184618399
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGill's Childrens Hospital
    Residency
    • Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
    Internship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Medical Education
    • All India Institute of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sachdeva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sachdeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sachdeva works at Virender K Sachdeva MD in San Jose, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sachdeva’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

