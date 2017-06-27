Dr. Sachdeva has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Virender Sachdeva, MD
Overview
Dr. Virender Sachdeva, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Jose, CA. They graduated from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Dr. Sachdeva works at
Locations
Virender K Sachdeva MD175 N Jackson Ave Ste 108, San Jose, CA 95116 Directions (408) 926-1340
Hospital Affiliations
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sacheva is very patient and understanding. He takes the time to listen to your health problems and evaluates based on that, than just jumping to conclusion. He really takes his time to get to know you as a person. I would definitely recommend him to anyone who may need a health physician.
About Dr. Virender Sachdeva, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1184618399
Education & Certifications
- McGill's Childrens Hospital
- Our Lady Of Mercy Med Center
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- All India Institute of Medical Sciences
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sachdeva accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sachdeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sachdeva speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sachdeva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sachdeva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sachdeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sachdeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.