See All Neurosurgeons in Athens, GA
Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Vasudeva works at Georgia Neurological Surgery and Comprehensive Spine in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Neurological Surgery and Comprehensive Spine
    2142 W Broad St, Athens, GA 30606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 548-6881
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Degenerative Disc Disease
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Epidural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Glossopharyngeal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteomyelitis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Split Spinal Cord Malformation Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Vasudeva?

    Apr 19, 2020
    Dr V operated on my spine at Emory Johns Creek. It was a complicated surgery as I spent a week in the hospital. Dr V did an amazing job, his ability to communicate was outstanding. I highly recommend him!
    Brian S — Apr 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Vasudeva to family and friends

    Dr. Vasudeva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Vasudeva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD.

    About Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386930170
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School/Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Pennsylvania (Upenn)
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasudeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasudeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasudeva works at Georgia Neurological Surgery and Comprehensive Spine in Athens, GA. View the full address on Dr. Vasudeva’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasudeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasudeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasudeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasudeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.