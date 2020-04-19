Overview

Dr. Viren Vasudeva, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Athens, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Vasudeva works at Georgia Neurological Surgery and Comprehensive Spine in Athens, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.