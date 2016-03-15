Dr. Viren Vankawala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vankawala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viren Vankawala, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Viren Vankawala, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Galloway, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Government Med College Suvat and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus and Shore Medical Center.
Atlanticare physican group-cardiology54 W Jimmie Leeds Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions (609) 573-5077
Atlanticare Regional Medical Center - Hammonton219 N White Horse Pike, Hammonton, NJ 08037 Directions (609) 573-5077
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
My experience with Dr. Vankawala was exceptional. He was kind, understanding and made me feel very much at ease. I can also say the same for his nurse and receptionist. I would recommend him and his services to all my friends and family and I hope to continue to be his patient in the future. John disomma
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1063441145
- University Conn
- Montefiore Med Center
- Government Med College Suvat
- Cardiology
