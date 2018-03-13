Overview

Dr. Viren Amin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Amin works at Long Island Kidney/Hypertension in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.