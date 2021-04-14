Dr. Virat Dave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virat Dave, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Virat Dave, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Dr. Dave works at
Locations
Ameripath Texas Lp At Gant900 W Magnolia Ave Ste 100, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 870-7300
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dave and team are awesome. Excellent experience.
About Dr. Virat Dave, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1679512370
Education & Certifications
- The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dave has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dave accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dave works at
74 patients have reviewed Dr. Dave. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dave.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.