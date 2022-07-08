See All Psychiatrists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Viranga Pathiraja, MD

Psychiatry
4.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Viranga Pathiraja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Pathiraja works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph
    Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph
    1900 Randolph Rd Ste 800, Charlotte, NC 28207

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    David Tucker — Jul 08, 2022
    About Dr. Viranga Pathiraja, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 14 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1790910479
    Education & Certifications

    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
    • Psychiatry
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viranga Pathiraja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pathiraja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pathiraja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pathiraja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pathiraja works at Novant Health Psychiatric Associates - Randolph in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Pathiraja’s profile.

    Dr. Pathiraja has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pathiraja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pathiraja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pathiraja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pathiraja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pathiraja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

