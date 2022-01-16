Overview

Dr. Virang Shah, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Suwanee, GA. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Johns Creek Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Foot & Ankle Health Centers in Suwanee, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.