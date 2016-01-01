Dr. Viran Ranasinghe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranasinghe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viran Ranasinghe, MD
Overview
Dr. Viran Ranasinghe, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
Locations
Texas ENT Specialists, P.A.20207 Chasewood Park Dr Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (832) 299-3836Monday8:45am - 5:00pmTuesday8:45am - 5:00pmWednesday8:45am - 5:00pmThursday8:45am - 5:00pmFriday8:45am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Viran Ranasinghe, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1124431994
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Pennsylvania
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranasinghe accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranasinghe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranasinghe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranasinghe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranasinghe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranasinghe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.