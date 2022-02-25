See All Cardiologists in Kissimmee, FL
Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
4 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Viral Patel, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from WEST CHESTER UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, Adventhealth Heart Of Florida, Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud
    1121 N Central Ave, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 589-7435

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCF Lake Nona Hospital
  • Adventhealth Heart Of Florida
  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma

Low Blood Oxygen Level
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchoscopy
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Emphysema
Interstitial Lung Disease
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Partial Lung Collapse
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sarcoidosis
Shortness of Breath
Sleep Apnea
Wheezing
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Asbestosis
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Chest Pain
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Empyema
  View other providers who treat Empyema
Gallstones
Gastric Ulcer
Influenza (Flu)
Intestinal Obstruction
Limb Swelling
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mycobacterial Lung Infection
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Eosinophilia
Rib Fracture
Secondary Malignancies
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Swine Flu
Thoracentesis
Tuberculosis
Ventral Hernia
Ventricular Fibrillation
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 25, 2022
    I have been a patient of Doctor Patel for years now I can't get an appointment with him guess I need another doctor that I can get in to see
    Patsy Massie. — Feb 25, 2022
    About Dr. Viral Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942691209
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Florida College Of Medicine|University of Florida Shands - Gainesville, FL
    Residency
    • Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • WEST CHESTER UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
