Dr. Viral Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Viral Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They graduated from University Of Kentucky College Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Matthews Medical Center1500 Matthews Township Pkwy, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (704) 377-4009
Charlotte Gastro- Mint Hill8201 Healthcare Loop # 202, Charlotte, NC 28215 Directions (704) 377-4009
Charlotte Gastro- Matthews1340 Matthews Township Pkwy Ste 301, Matthews, NC 28105 Directions (877) 825-6894Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Charlotte Gastroenterology and Hepatology Pllc2015 Randolph Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 377-4009
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Patel is the best gastroenterologist I have ever visited. He listens to the patients with emphathy, his knowledge was beyond my expectations. You might have to wait to get an appointment with him, but it is totally worth it. He is extremely friendly, so it makes your visit more pleasure and less stressful. I would definitely recommend Dr. Patel to anyone who is looking in Charlotte for a gastroenterologist.
About Dr. Viral Patel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346566858
Education & Certifications
- The University of Chicago Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- University Of Kentucky College Med
- Vanderbilit University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.