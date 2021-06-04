Overview

Dr. Viral Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Matthews, NC. They graduated from University Of Kentucky College Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Mint Hill Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL in Matthews, NC with other offices in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.