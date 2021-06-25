Overview

Dr. Viral Lathia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from BOMBAY CENTER / DR D.Y. PATIL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Charlton Medical Center, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Methodist Midlothian Medical Center.



Dr. Lathia works at Complete cardiac & Vascular Care, Mansfield, TX in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.