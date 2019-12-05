Dr. Virak Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Virak Tan, MD
Overview
Dr. Virak Tan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Overlook Hospital99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (973) 947-4700
Institute for Hand and Arm Surgery LLC620 Essex St Ste 202, Harrison, NJ 07029 Directions (908) 217-1413
Institute for Hand & Arm Surgery33 Bleeker St Ste 103, Millburn, NJ 07041 Directions (943) 947-4700
Umdnj University Hospital90 Bergen St # 1200, Newark, NJ 07103 Directions (973) 972-2150
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Commercial Insurance Company
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tan is an amazing doctor. He was able to help my husband when other doctors said they couldn’t. He is compassionate and truly cares for his patients. He takes his time with you so you never feel like you are rushed through your appointment. His staff is wonderful and so helpful. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Virak Tan, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- University Of Pa Health System
- Hosp of Univ of Pa
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- MIT
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Tan works at
