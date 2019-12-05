See All Hand Surgeons in Summit, NJ
Dr. Virak Tan, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Virak Tan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Tan works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ with other offices in Harrison, NJ, Millburn, NJ and Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Overlook Hospital
    99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 947-4700
    Institute for Hand and Arm Surgery LLC
    620 Essex St Ste 202, Harrison, NJ 07029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 217-1413
    Institute for Hand & Arm Surgery
    33 Bleeker St Ste 103, Millburn, NJ 07041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (943) 947-4700
    Umdnj University Hospital
    90 Bergen St # 1200, Newark, NJ 07103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-2150

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
McMurray's Test
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 05, 2019
    Dr Tan is an amazing doctor. He was able to help my husband when other doctors said they couldn't. He is compassionate and truly cares for his patients. He takes his time with you so you never feel like you are rushed through your appointment. His staff is wonderful and so helpful. I highly recommend him!
    Sandy in Piscataway , NJ — Dec 05, 2019
    About Dr. Virak Tan, MD

    Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    28 years of experience
    English
    1841373438
    Education & Certifications

    Hospital for Special Surgery
    University Of Pa Health System
    Hosp of Univ of Pa
    University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    MIT
    Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Virak Tan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tan has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

