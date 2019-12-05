Overview

Dr. Virak Tan, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Tan works at Children's Surgical Services in Summit, NJ with other offices in Harrison, NJ, Millburn, NJ and Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

