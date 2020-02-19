Overview

Dr. Viraj Master, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital, Emory University Hospital Midtown and Grady Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Master works at Emory University Hospital VIR in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Kidney and Ureter Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.