Dr. Viraj Chauhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chauhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Viraj Chauhan, MD
Overview
Dr. Viraj Chauhan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from St Georges U and is affiliated with Macneal Hospital.
Dr. Chauhan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sugarland Neopeds Care7616 Branford Pl Ste 150, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (832) 939-9070
-
2
Chicago Health Medical Group3722 Harlem Ave Ste 200, Riverside, IL 60546 Directions (708) 447-4999
Hospital Affiliations
- Macneal Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chauhan?
About Dr. Viraj Chauhan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1962835884
Education & Certifications
- Morristown Medical Center
- St Georges U
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chauhan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chauhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chauhan works at
Dr. Chauhan speaks Gujarati.
Dr. Chauhan has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chauhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chauhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chauhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.