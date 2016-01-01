Overview

Dr. Virabandith Songbandith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Songbandith works at Trinity Er Pllc in El Paso, TX with other offices in Presidio, TX and Vinton, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.