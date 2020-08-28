Overview

Dr. Vipulkumar Brahmbhatt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Bj Medical College, Pune, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center - Grafton, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.



Dr. Brahmbhatt works at Blue Ridge Physician Group in Johnson City, TN with other offices in Grafton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.