Dr. Vipul Thakkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Vipul Thakkar, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Piedmont Medical Center.
Locations
Novant Health Cancer Institute Radiation Oncology - Charlotte125 Queens Rd Ste 150, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2180
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vipul Thakkar, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- Male
- 1811908064
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Piedmont Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thakkar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thakkar accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thakkar speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakkar.
