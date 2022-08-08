Dr. Vipul Subramanian, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Subramanian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipul Subramanian, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Westminster, MD.
Dental Care of Westminster480 Meadow Creek Dr Ste B, Westminster, MD 21158 Directions (410) 498-4163
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Subraminian was wonderful, considerate and very caring. The hygienist and the front office staff were very nice and kind. I’m looking forward to my 6 month checkup!
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Subramanian has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Subramanian accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Subramanian using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Subramanian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Subramanian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Subramanian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Subramanian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Subramanian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.