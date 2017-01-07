Dr. Vipul Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipul Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vipul Shah, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Sun Valley Kidney Specialists2510 Wigwam Pkwy Ste 206, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 805-4240
Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada - Henderson100 N Green Valley Pkwy Ste 310, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 805-4249
Kidney Specialists of Southern Nevada - Rancho500 S Rancho Dr Ste 12, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 805-4247Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Shah was my husband's in-hospital and dialysis clinic doctor Dr. Shah was one of the most honest, kindest, and knowledgeable doctors that we dealt with during his illness. He was willing to take the time to explain any medical issues and address and questions or concerns that we had. His extraordinary level of care gave us additional months that we would not have had otherwise.
- Nephrology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.