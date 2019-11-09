Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipul Patel, MD
Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University School of Medicine
Dr. Patel works at
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ocala1630 SE 18th St Ste 602 Bldg 600, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 369-0181
Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ocala Cancer Center4945 Sw 49th Pl, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 237-9430Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Adventhealth Ocala
- HCA Florida Citrus Hospital
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Brilliant, personable, caring all top qualities in a doctor. I am a complex patient and he was able to put me at ease and handle all my medical issues. He even tackles the insurance company when needed for those pesky preauthorizations.
- Hematology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1841347655
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- Medical College of Georgia
