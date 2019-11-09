Overview

Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They completed their fellowship with Tulane University School of Medicine



Dr. Patel works at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute - Ocala in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Vitamin B12 Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.