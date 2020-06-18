See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Newark, NJ
Dr. Vipul Patel, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, NJ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
    201 Lyons Ave # 16, Newark, NJ 07112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 520-6708
  2. 2
    Norton Thoracic Institute (formerly Heart and Lung Institute)
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 500, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 838-7613

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Pneumonia

Treatment frequency



Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • Tricare
    • United Healthcare Community Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 18, 2020
    He’s a life saver. He’s the best at what he does.
    Gilbert Ortiz — Jun 18, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Vipul Patel, MD
    About Dr. Vipul Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235329111
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Norton Thoracic Intitute|University Of Southern California
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • State University of New York Downstate Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vipul Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

