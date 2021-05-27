Dr. Vipul Pareek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pareek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipul Pareek, MD
Overview
Dr. Vipul Pareek, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and AdventHealth Celebration.
Dr. Pareek works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Oncology and Hematology at Kissimmee2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 205, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Grou Oncology and Hematology at Celebration400 Celebration Pl Ste A270, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- AdventHealth Celebration
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Pareek explained my condition extremely well. He listened to me and answered all my questions. Dr Pareek even has a sense of humor and good bed side manors. I would recommend him to family and friends without reservation
About Dr. Vipul Pareek, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1659640654
Education & Certifications
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Pareek works at
Dr. Pareek has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Esophageal Cancer and Soft Tissue Sarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pareek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
