Dr. Pandya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vipul Pandya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vipul Pandya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Largo, FL. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Pandya works at
Locations
-
1
Optic Shoppe1301 2nd Ave SW, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 726-8871Tuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Diagnostic Clinic Medical Group PA3131 N McMullen Booth Rd, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 726-8871Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pandya?
I am a patient who suffers BADLY with health anxiety. Dr. Pandya has been so patient with me and as well available when I have needed him to go over tests, provide reassurance, etc. For someone like me, I need expertise AND kindness which he has proved to deliver. Thank you so much and your staff has been equally wonderful. XO
About Dr. Vipul Pandya, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1225064033
Education & Certifications
- University of Medicine and Dentistry
- State University of New York
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pandya accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pandya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pandya works at
Dr. Pandya has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Sinus Bradycardia and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pandya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pandya speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pandya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pandya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pandya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pandya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.