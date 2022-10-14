See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boise, ID
Dr. Vipul Nanavati, MD

Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
3 (61)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Vipul Nanavati, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Nanavati works at Idaho Shoulder To Hand in Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Elbow Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Idaho Shoulder to Hand Specialists
    6590 W Norwood Dr, Boise, ID 83704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 506-3665
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elbow Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Rotator Cuff Tear
Broken Arm
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Ganglion Cyst
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures
Arthritis of the Elbow
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Hand Fracture
Humerus Fracture
Scapular Fracture
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Trigger Finger
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Wrist
Avascular Necrosis
Carpal Fractures
Chondrocalcinosis
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Bursitis
Elbow Disorders
Elbow Fracture
Elbow Injuries
Fracture Care
Glenoid Labrum Tear
Hand Conditions
Hand Injury
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Pseudoarthrosis
Rib Fracture
Rupture of Ulnar Collateral Ligament of Thumb
Shoulder Diseases
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Fracture Treatment
Shoulder Labral Tear
Shoulder Pain
Spondylolisthesis
Torticollis
Ulnar Neuropathy
Wrist Disorders
Wrist Fracture
Wrist Injuries
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
    • Medicare
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (26)
    Oct 14, 2022
    I had no feeling in my hands except pain, and extreme shooting pain in my shoulders from dry chain repetition work at boise cascade lumber. Dr’s said nothing could be done and I was written off by boise cascades dr’s. But Dr Nanavati proved them wrong and I’ve made a 90% recovery at least. He also has awesome bed side manner to make it a comfortable process to have both hands, elbows and shoulders fixed! Don’t let a few people that are negative about everything detour you from him
    Danny Heydorn — Oct 14, 2022
    About Dr. Vipul Nanavati, MD

    • Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1629074158
    Education & Certifications

    • Rothman Institute/Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Orthopedic Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • General Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
    • Johns Hopkins School Of Engineering
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vipul Nanavati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanavati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nanavati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nanavati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nanavati works at Idaho Shoulder To Hand in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Nanavati’s profile.

    Dr. Nanavati has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanavati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanavati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanavati.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanavati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanavati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

