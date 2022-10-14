Dr. Vipul Nanavati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanavati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipul Nanavati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vipul Nanavati, MD is an Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.
Dr. Nanavati works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Idaho Shoulder to Hand Specialists6590 W Norwood Dr, Boise, ID 83704 Directions (208) 506-3665Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Idaho Physicians Network (IPN)
- Medicare
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nanavati?
I had no feeling in my hands except pain, and extreme shooting pain in my shoulders from dry chain repetition work at boise cascade lumber. Dr’s said nothing could be done and I was written off by boise cascades dr’s. But Dr Nanavati proved them wrong and I’ve made a 90% recovery at least. He also has awesome bed side manner to make it a comfortable process to have both hands, elbows and shoulders fixed! Don’t let a few people that are negative about everything detour you from him
About Dr. Vipul Nanavati, MD
- Orthopedic Shoulder & Elbow Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1629074158
Education & Certifications
- Rothman Institute/Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Orthopedic Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- General Surgery, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Med School
- Johns Hopkins School Of Engineering
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nanavati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nanavati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nanavati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nanavati works at
Dr. Nanavati has seen patients for Elbow Sprain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Rotator Cuff Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nanavati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nanavati speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.
61 patients have reviewed Dr. Nanavati. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanavati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanavati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanavati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.