Dr. Vipul Lakhani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakhani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipul Lakhani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vipul Lakhani, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Dr. Lakhani works at
Locations
-
1
SightMD NJ Toms River 413 Lakehurst Road413 Lakehurst Rd Ste 100, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 244-4322
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Elevator
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lakhani?
Went in and had numerous tests, found the issues and working on resolving them. So far so good.
About Dr. Vipul Lakhani, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1982689303
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Med Ctr-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Williams College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lakhani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lakhani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lakhani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lakhani works at
Dr. Lakhani has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Glaucoma and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lakhani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lakhani speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
113 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakhani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakhani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakhani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakhani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.