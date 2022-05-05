Dr. Vipul Dua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipul Dua, MD
Dr. Vipul Dua, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in South Windsor, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General Hospital.
Vipul Dua MD LLC2800 Tamarack Ave Ste 106, South Windsor, CT 06074 Directions (860) 644-5900
- Hartford Hospital
- Manchester Memorial Hospital
- Rockville General Hospital
Dr Dua is the best had my right knee done can’t wait to do my left knee done don’t wait get it done by dua
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
- Our Lady Of Mercy Medical Center
- Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dua works at
