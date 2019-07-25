Overview

Dr. Vipul Amin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Centre, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Baroda, Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Floyd Cherokee Medical Center and Gadsden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Amin works at Regional Clinic in Centre, AL with other offices in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.