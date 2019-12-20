Dr. Vipra Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipra Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Vipra Sharma, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bridgeport, CT. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group2800 Main St # 33, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 382-0630
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group425 Post Rd Ste 204, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-4545Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr. Sharma and her staff are friendly and professional. She takes the time to explain my treatment options. I enjoy visits to her office.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1679760615
- Ross University / School of Medicine &amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine|Ross University / School of Medicine &amp;amp;amp;amp; Veterinary Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
