Overview

Dr. Vipool Goradia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.



Dr. Goradia works at Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Chester, VA, Hopewell, VA and Glen Allen, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.