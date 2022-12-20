See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Midlothian, VA
Dr. Vipool Goradia, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (132)
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vipool Goradia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.

Dr. Goradia works at Gastrointestinal Specialists Inc in Midlothian, VA with other offices in Chester, VA, Hopewell, VA and Glen Allen, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    G2 Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
    13700 St Francis Blvd Ste 505, Midlothian, VA 23114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-6736
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    G2 Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    1710 E Hundred Rd Ste 101, Chester, VA 23836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 944-9954
  3. 3
    G2 Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
    411 W Randolph Rd # 300, Hopewell, VA 23860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 944-9954
  4. 4
    G2 Orthopedics West End Office
    100 Concourse Blvd Ste 150, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 373-5717
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Retreat Doctors' Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Parham Doctors' Hospital
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Implantation Chevron Icon
Knee Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Shoulder Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Shoulder Separation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Stabilizations Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Total Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Uni-Compartmental Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 132 ratings
    Patient Ratings (132)
    5 Star
    (113)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Dec 20, 2022
    Very pleasant Professional Physician. Nice and pleasant atmosphere. Clean office with friendly staff.
    Michele — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Vipool Goradia, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740274836
    Education & Certifications

    • Union Memorial Hospital
    • Univ of Ok-Oklahoma City Med Col-Gr
    • University of Virginia
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
