Dr. Goradia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vipool Goradia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Vipool Goradia, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Midlothian, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Retreat Doctors' Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Goradia works at
Locations
-
1
G2 Orthopedics & Sports Medicine13700 St Francis Blvd Ste 505, Midlothian, VA 23114 Directions (804) 373-6736MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
G2 Orthopedics and Sports Medicine1710 E Hundred Rd Ste 101, Chester, VA 23836 Directions (804) 944-9954
-
3
G2 Orthopedics and Sports Medicine411 W Randolph Rd # 300, Hopewell, VA 23860 Directions (804) 944-9954
-
4
G2 Orthopedics West End Office100 Concourse Blvd Ste 150, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 373-5717Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleasant Professional Physician. Nice and pleasant atmosphere. Clean office with friendly staff.
About Dr. Vipool Goradia, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1740274836
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Univ of Ok-Oklahoma City Med Col-Gr
- University of Virginia
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Tulane University of Louisiana
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goradia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goradia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goradia works at
Dr. Goradia has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goradia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Goradia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goradia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goradia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goradia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.