Dr. Viplove Senadhi, DO

Gastroenterology
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Viplove Senadhi, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center South and Jackson Hospital and Clinic.

Dr. Senadhi works at Greater Montgomery Patient Centered Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Montgomery, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastric Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Greater Montgomery Patient Centered Gastroenterology and Hepatology
    1898 Mulberry St, Montgomery, AL 36106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 239-7059

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Medical Center South
  • Jackson Hospital and Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Gastric Ulcer
Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Gastric Ulcer

Treatment frequency



Esophagitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Gastric Ulcer
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Duodenal Ulcer
Duodenitis
Dysphagia
Enteritis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Indigestion
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Vomiting Disorders
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Crohn's Disease
Dehydration
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophageal Varices
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Heartburn
Hepatitis C
Impedance Testing
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malnutrition
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Pancreatitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Viral Hepatitis
Wireless pH Testing
Abdominal Disorders
Achalasia
All Types of Food Poisoning
Benign Tumor
Blood Disorders
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Cholelithiasis
Dysentery
E. coli Food Poisoning
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Diseases
Esophageal Diverticulum
Food Allergy
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Hemochromatosis
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
Ileus
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Peptic Ulcer
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Stomach Diseases
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • VIVA Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 08, 2022
    I landed in the hospital with a G.I. bleed due to that person. Dr Senadhi Called me on the phone, scheduled an EGD but never came to see me. Just went to the new patient appointment. Get there 15 minutes early because he got a lot of paperwork to fill out. The staff was courteous and friendly and helpful. The nurse practitioner Andrea was wonderful. But I didn’t get to meet Dr Senadhi My follow up appointment is November 28 and I was assured Dr Senadhi Would be there. He is well respected in the medical field here in Montgomery. I have every faith he will do the right thing. Anybody with a G.I. problem needs to go see Dr Senadhi Wait time from lobby to exam room was about 15 minutes. Wait time in the exam room was about 20 minutes. I was done within the hour of my appointment. Very satisfied.
    Trish Stabler — Nov 08, 2022
    About Dr. Viplove Senadhi, DO

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    1174785562
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN U HLT SCI COL OSTEO MED OF THE PACIFIC
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Viplove Senadhi, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senadhi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Senadhi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Senadhi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Senadhi works at Greater Montgomery Patient Centered Gastroenterology and Hepatology in Montgomery, AL. View the full address on Dr. Senadhi’s profile.

    Dr. Senadhi has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Senadhi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Senadhi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senadhi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senadhi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senadhi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

