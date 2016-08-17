Dr. Vipinchandra Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Vipinchandra Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Coll, Baroda U and is affiliated with Adventhealth Daytona Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Florida Medical Associates LLC Dba Vipcare55 N Old Kings Rd Ste E, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 Directions (386) 672-4615
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Daytona Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
My husband went to see Dr. Patel this morning and he was very satisfied, not only with him but also his office and staff. Very courteous, professional and efficient. Thank you!
About Dr. Vipinchandra Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 52 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Queens Hospital Center
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Med Coll, Baroda U
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.