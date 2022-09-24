Dr. Vipin Mittal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mittal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipin Mittal, MD
Overview
Dr. Vipin Mittal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Mittal works at
Locations
-
1
Presbyterian Medical Grp Gastro1100 Lead Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 224-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mittal?
very caring
About Dr. Vipin Mittal, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1780996439
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TIRANES / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mittal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mittal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mittal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mittal works at
Dr. Mittal has seen patients for Liver Damage from Alcohol, Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mittal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Mittal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mittal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mittal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mittal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.