Overview

Dr. Vipin Malik, MD is a Pulmonologist in Denver, CO. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.



Dr. Malik works at National Jewish at Rose Medical Center - G105 in Denver, CO with other offices in Highlands Ranch, CO and Englewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.