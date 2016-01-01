See All Neurologists in Vineland, NJ
Dr. Vipin Gupta, MD

Neurology
2.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vipin Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.

Dr. Gupta works at Vipin K Gupta MD in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Vipin K Gupta MD
    2848 S Delsea Dr Ste 2B, Vineland, NJ 08360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Stroke
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Dementia
Epilepsy
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Tension Headache
Low Back Pain
Nerve Conduction Studies
Aneurysm
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Diplopia
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Lyme Disease
Memory Evaluation
Migraine
Myoclonus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Ataxia
Bell's Palsy
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Gait Abnormality
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Movement Disorders
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscular Dystrophy (MD)
Myasthenia Gravis
Neurological Testing
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Seizure Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Delaware
    • EmblemHealth
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Vipin Gupta, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1851351035
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Miss Med Ctr
    Residency
    • Med College Penn
    Internship
    • All India Inst Med Scis
    Medical Education
    • All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Vipin Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis, Diabetic Polyneuropathy and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

