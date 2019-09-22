See All Neurologists in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Vipan Gupta, MD

Neurology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Vipan Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They completed their fellowship with Northwestern University Chicago Il

Dr. Gupta works at AMITA Health Medical Group Memory Disorders Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Schaumburg, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Polyneuropathy, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    AMITA Health Medical Group Memory Disorders Elk Grove Village
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 (847) 981-3630
    AMITA Health Medical Group Neurology Schaumburg
    943 N Plum Grove Rd Ste B, Schaumburg, IL 60173 (847) 952-9140
Hospital Affiliations
  AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  Northwest Community Hospital

Polyneuropathy
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Gait Abnormality
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome
Stroke
Alzheimer's Disease
Ataxia
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
Chronic Pain
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
Dementia
Dementia Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Evoked Potential Test
Functional Movement Screening
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
Head CT Scan
Home Sleep Study
ImPACT Testing
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Memory Evaluation
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Myoclonus
Nerve Conduction Studies
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Parkinson's Disease
Parkinsonism
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spinal Stenosis
Sudoscan
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Tension Headache
Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vertigo
Visual Field Defects
Wada Test
Aneurysm
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Brain Abscess
Brain Aneurysm
Cluster Headache
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Concussion
Cranial Trauma
Diplopia
Herniated Disc
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Loss of Taste
Menstrual Migraine
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Optic Neuritis
Peripheral Neuropathy
Pituitary Tumor
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs
Post-Concussion Syndrome
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP)
Rathke's Cleft Cyst
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Temporal Arteritis
Tic Disorders
Tourette's Syndrome
Traumatic Brain Injury
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    HealthLink
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    Principal Financial Group
    UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 22, 2019
    Dr Gupta was extremely professional and knowledgeable when helping me navigate my partial seizures. Without his help and the care of his staff I dont know how I would have gotten though my doagnosis. 100% recommend Suburban Neurology!
    Bellaitaliana — Sep 22, 2019
    About Dr. Vipan Gupta, MD

    Neurology
    English, Gujarati, Hindi and Urdu
    1356393730
    Northwestern University Chicago Il
    Chicago School Of Med
    Sleep Medicine
