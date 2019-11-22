Dr. Vipal Soni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Vipal Soni, MD
Overview
Dr. Vipal Soni, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.
Locations
Orange county Dermatology and surgery17742 Beach Blvd Ste 325, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-0770Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Coast Pulmonary and Internal Medicine Associates11180 Warner Ave Ste 371, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Vipal Soni, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114018173
Education & Certifications
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Dermatology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.