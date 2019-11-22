Overview

Dr. Vipal Soni, MD is a Dermatologist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center.



Dr. Soni works at Orange county Dermatology and surgery in Huntington Beach, CA with other offices in Fountain Valley, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Shaving of Skin Lesion, Actinic Keratosis and Skin Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.