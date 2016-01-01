Dr. Violina Frenkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frenkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Violina Frenkel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Summit, NJ.
Dr. Frenkel works at
Locations
-
1
Syeda I Hasan M.D33 Overlook Rd Ste 404, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-3099
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
About Dr. Violina Frenkel, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Russian
- 1407017874
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frenkel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frenkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frenkel works at
Dr. Frenkel speaks Russian.
