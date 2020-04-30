Dr. Violette Recinos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Recinos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violette Recinos, MD is a Pediatric Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Pediatric Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-2499Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
She helped treat my daughter who had a serious neurological condition. Dr. Recinos will leave no stone unturned while trying to solve complex medical problems. She has a great bedside manner and goes out of her way to explain and answer questions.
Dr. Recinos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Recinos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Recinos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Recinos has seen patients for Chiari Malformation Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Recinos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Recinos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Recinos.
