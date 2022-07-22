Overview

Dr. Violette Henein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shams U and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Henein works at Henein Arthritis & Osteoporosis Center in Clinton Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.