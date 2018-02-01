Overview

Dr. Violetta Mailyan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.



Dr. Mailyan works at Healthy Way Madical Center, Glendale CA in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.