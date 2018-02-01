Dr. Violetta Mailyan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violetta Mailyan, DO
Overview
Dr. Violetta Mailyan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Locations
Healthy Way Madical Center, Glendale CA815 E Colorado St Ste 200, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 484-5434
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Violetta Mailyan is great, professional and approachable. She was able to thoroughly describe all the procedures, gave me all my options and welcomed more questions during my consultation. When I went for my procedure Dr Violetta was gentle and patient, gave me time and allowed me to be comfortable and paced the treatment to make sure I was comfortable. Dr Mailyan is amazing and I recommend her services without any reservations!
About Dr. Violetta Mailyan, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Glendale Adventist Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of California Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mailyan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mailyan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mailyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mailyan speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mailyan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailyan.
