Dr. Violetta Faryno, MD
Overview
Dr. Violetta Faryno, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Locations
Forest Ob/Gyn Medical Group: Faryno Violetta, MD2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 720, San Jose, CA 95124 Directions (408) 538-1445Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Faryno is a great doctor! I've been her patient since 2003. She delivered both of my children. As an OBGYN she's sometimes called to assist w/emergencies or "spontaneous" deliveries which might throw off her office appt schedule, but honestly, if it were you in that delivery room waiting for your doctor to show up, wouldn't you be glad she picked you over her office appointments? I know I would, so cut her some slack. She's great! And she's an expert in her field so you know you'll be in good hands when it's your turn. Thank you, Dr. Faryno!
About Dr. Violetta Faryno, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1285650911
Education & Certifications
- Martin Luther King-Drew Univ
- Martin Luther King-Drew Univ
- MEDICAL CENTRE FOR POSTGRADUATE EDUCATION WARSAW
