Dr. Violeta Mihailescu, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (23)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Violeta Mihailescu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Aurora Baycare Medical Center.

Dr. Mihailescu works at Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Vitamin D Deficiency and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark
    6324 Fairview Rd Ste 310, Charlotte, NC 28210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2706

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Immunization Administration
Vitamin D Deficiency
Gait Abnormality
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Violeta Mihailescu, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1194832691
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Residency
    • St Barnabas Medical Center - Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Carol Davila U Med and Pharm
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
    • Aurora Baycare Medical Center

    Dr. Violeta Mihailescu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mihailescu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mihailescu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mihailescu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mihailescu works at Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mihailescu’s profile.

    Dr. Mihailescu has seen patients for Immunization Administration, Vitamin D Deficiency and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mihailescu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mihailescu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mihailescu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mihailescu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mihailescu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

