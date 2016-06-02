Overview

Dr. Violeta Mihailescu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Aurora Baycare Medical Center.



Dr. Mihailescu works at Novant Health Memory Care - SouthPark in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Immunization Administration, Vitamin D Deficiency and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.