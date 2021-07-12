Dr. Violeta Baddour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baddour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violeta Baddour, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Violeta Baddour, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.
Hendrick Rheumatology1850 Hickory St Ste 200F, Abilene, TX 79601 Directions (325) 670-2255
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Stephens Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Baddour is an excellent Dr. She keeps you informed of all procedures and lab work. Awesome personality and VERY caring.
- Rheumatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134123037
- Ind U/Ind U Med Ctr
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela
- Internal Medicine
