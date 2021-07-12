Overview

Dr. Violeta Baddour, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Abilene, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Fac Med U Ctrl Venezuela and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center and Stephens Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Baddour works at Hendrick Health System in Abilene, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.