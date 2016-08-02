Dr. Violeta Avramov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Avramov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Violeta Avramov, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Violeta Avramov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical University--Sofia and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Avramov works at
Locations
1
Shore Neurology1869 Route 88 Ste A, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 475-0692
2
Shore Neurology633 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 474-7578
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am happy with the overall service bu would like a email address for messages which don't necessarily require visits, like a update on condition or medication.
About Dr. Violeta Avramov, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Bulgarian
- 1184662876
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Medical University--Sofia
- Neurology

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Avramov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Avramov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.