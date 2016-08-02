Overview

Dr. Violeta Avramov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Brick, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Medical University--Sofia and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Avramov works at Shore Neurology in Brick, NJ with other offices in Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

