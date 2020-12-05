See All General Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Violet McIntosh, MD

General Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Dr. Violet McIntosh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. McIntosh works at Violet Merle McIntosh, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lobular Carconima and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Violet Merle McIntosh, MD
    350 Engle St Ste 4503, Englewood, NJ 07631 (201) 894-3893

  Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Excision of Breast Tumor
Breast Cancer
Lobular Carconima
Excision of Breast Tumor

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Secondary Malignancies
Colorectal Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Metastatic Breast Cancer
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Port Placements or Replacements
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thyroid Cancer
Uterine Cancer
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Coventry Health Care
    EmblemHealth
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan
    QualCare
    UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Dec 05, 2020
    Amazing doctor, warm caring concerned. I have been her patient for over 20 years. I have the highest respect for her. R.Hantman Fort Lee, NJ
    Rita Hantman — Dec 05, 2020
    About Dr. Violet McIntosh, MD

    General Surgery
    34 years of experience
    English
    1720010929
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    General Surgery
    Dr. Violet McIntosh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. McIntosh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McIntosh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McIntosh works at Violet Merle McIntosh, MD in Englewood, NJ.

    Dr. McIntosh has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lobular Carconima and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntosh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntosh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntosh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

