Dr. Violet McIntosh, MD
Dr. Violet McIntosh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.
Violet Merle McIntosh, MD350 Engle St Ste 4503, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 894-3893
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Amazing doctor, warm caring concerned. I have been her patient for over 20 years. I have the highest respect for her. R.Hantman Fort Lee, NJ
About Dr. Violet McIntosh, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Dr. McIntosh has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lobular Carconima and Excision of Breast Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McIntosh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
