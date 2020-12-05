Overview

Dr. Violet McIntosh, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. McIntosh works at Violet Merle McIntosh, MD in Englewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Lobular Carconima and Excision of Breast Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.