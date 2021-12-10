Overview

Dr. Violet Maldonado, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus.



Dr. Maldonado works at Advanced Center for Women's Health at Providence in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.