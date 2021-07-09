Overview

Dr. Vinutha Ravi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Kempegowda Institute Of Medical Sciences, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ravi works at Valley Neurology Group in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.